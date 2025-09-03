Sabrina Carpenter shares special message to fans

Sabrina Carpenter reflects on her new album after release

Fans anticipate Sabrina Carpenter's new album, as she has now dropped Man's Best Friend; she wants her listeners to see it beyond a collection of songs.



In a chat with Interview Magazine, she opens up about what she meant by saying, “Sometimes albums are made to be albums. It’s not like, ‘I know this album because it had the biggest songs on it,’ but more so that I feel a certain way when I listen to it from start to finish."

She continues, "That’s kind of how I made my next album. I was like, ‘What if I was just writing exactly how I feel in this chapter?’ Maybe the album only spans two months of my life, but that period is documented. It gets to live forever that way.”

Emotions are at the centre of her seventh studio album. She earlier, at a Spotify event, said, “This creative process was all about sort of embracing spontaneity, all about embracing impulses that I was having and experiences that I was having that were really urgent to write about.”

“So, I’m really grateful that I just get to write music I love and put it out, and I’m more grateful to you guys for listening to it and letting me,” she added.

Sabrina's Man's Best Friend, meanwhile, is performing well, with several tracks topping the charts.