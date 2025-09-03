Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce is ‘unselfish,' admits brother

Taylor Swift’s fiancée, Travis Kelce, is lauded for the way he loves life.

The NFL star’s brother, Jason Kelce, stated that he never doubted that Travis wouldn’t find love.

Speaking on the Tuesday, Sept. 2 episode of the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, Jason admitted: “I think I never lost hope that that would happen. I think he’s just … you’re young, you’re having fun, you’re figuring things out.”

His confession comes as Travis has announced engagement with Swift.

“At all times, I think I know my brother’s intentions,” he said. “Who he is as a person and the values that my parents raised him with how he treats people, how he treats women and all these things, and I think eventually it works out if you go through life with that.”

Jason added: “He lives his life the right way. He’s a great person, he’s unselfish. Everything he does I think would lead to him finding somebody who would want to be with him for all the right reasons and more.”