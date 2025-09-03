Charlie Sheen reflects on journey to sobriety

Photo: Charlie Sheen explains what pushed him to embrace sobriety

Charlie Sheen recently shared how his life has changed over the years.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the acting sensation, who is turning 60 on 2nd September 2025, shared that he is celebrating eight years of sobriety after years of battling addiction to alcohol and drugs.

Despite multiple failed rehab attempts in the past, Sheen declared that when he finally quit everything in 2017, the shift was not as difficult as it once seemed.

"There wasn't anywhere to go with it," he told the outlet of his drug use, which he cut out before giving up drinking.

"And whether it's true or not, I believe the next hit would kill me," he added noting that his life looks way different now than it did a decade ago.

As for alcohol, the Two and a Half Men alum revealed the turning point came suddenly.

He quit cold turkey after realizing he wanted to be the kind of father his kids, namely, Cassandra, Sami, Lola, Bob and Max, could rely on, following one particular moment when he was too drunk to drive Sami to an appointment.

"I keep really awful situations on a mobile spinning around my head, like one of those things you would hang over a baby crib," Sheen explained.

"And anytime I'm thinking, 'That'd be a great idea,' there's an example that I can go to and just remember that it wouldn't be a good idea — just the shame, the distress, and the chaos. It's all still there," he concluded.