Miley Cyrus shades Liam Hemsworth once again

Photo: Miley Cyrus takes brutal jibes at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has seemingly taken a not-so-subtle jibe at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

During a candid interview with The Cut on Tuesday, Miley Cyrus sat down with her mom, Tish, 58, and sisters Brandi, 38, and Noah, 25, to talk love, family, and the lessons that shaped their relationships.

According to Miley, her mother had a surprising rule of thumb when it came to choosing partners.

“Mom’s always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy ’cause they’re hot,” the 32-year-old singer revealed.

For those unversed, Miley Cyrus is currently dating musician Maxx Morando.

In doing so, she seemingly referencing her on-and-off, decade-long romance and brief marriage to Liam Hemsworth, which ended painfully in 2019.

However, the mother of the songbird, Tish, did not deny it.

Instead, she laughed and defended her philosophy with playful honesty.

“That was great advice because after so many years, you’re kind of over it,” she quipped.

Pressed by Miley to elaborate, she added, “At least you get to look at somebody that’s frigging hot!”