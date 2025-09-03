 
Geo News

Sabrina Carpenter shares why she does not prefer tall men

Sabrina Carpenter discussed her dating preferences amid new album release

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

September 03, 2025

Photo: Sabrina Carpenter reveals why height is not a deal breaker for her
Photo: Sabrina Carpenter reveals why 'height' is not a deal breaker for her

Sabrina Carpenter recently talked about her dating preferences. 

In a new confessional with Interview Magazine, the songbird confessed that she is drawn towards "super passionate" people.

Opening up about her "type", the songbird revealed that she's attracted to passionate people who are also good conversationalists.

 "I’m always really drawn to people that are super passionate," the 26-year-old pop star, who has previously dated the likes of Barry Keoghan and Shawn Mendes, began.

"Obviously, conversation’s a huge thing for me because I don’t really shut up. But also someone who’s empathetic and good at reading a room and somewhat emotionally mature. I can’t say I’ve always nailed it, but that would be my type," the songbird continued.

She went on to point that she is not particular about the height of her partners as she considers herself "a short girl", meaning she does not worry about the height of potential partners.

The singer - who has also enjoyed success as an actress - quipped: "Short men are tall men to me, and tall men are just tall, tall men to me," she noted. 

"It doesn’t really matter, as long as they ignite some sort of fire," Sabrina remarked in conclusion. 

These remarks come amid the arrival of Sabrina's new album called Man's Best Friend

Charlie Sheen reflects on journey to sobriety
Charlie Sheen reflects on journey to sobriety
'The Runarounds' cast addresses 'Outerbanks' connection
'The Runarounds' cast addresses 'Outerbanks' connection
Christopher Nolan breaks silence on 'friend' David Keighley death
Christopher Nolan breaks silence on 'friend' David Keighley death
Sabrina Carpenter shares special message to fans
Sabrina Carpenter shares special message to fans
Charlie Sheen breaks silence on 'all the wrongs' of his past
Charlie Sheen breaks silence on 'all the wrongs' of his past
Demi Moore's honest take on Emma Heming's caregiving amid Bruce Willis' dementia battle
Demi Moore's honest take on Emma Heming's caregiving amid Bruce Willis' dementia battle
Jennifer Aniston compares THIS process to 'childbirth'
Jennifer Aniston compares THIS process to 'childbirth'
Here's how Daisy Edgar Jones's new gig resonates with her unique vibe
Here's how Daisy Edgar Jones's new gig resonates with her unique vibe