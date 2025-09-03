Sabrina Carpenter shares why she does not prefer tall men

Photo: Sabrina Carpenter reveals why 'height' is not a deal breaker for her

Sabrina Carpenter recently talked about her dating preferences.

In a new confessional with Interview Magazine, the songbird confessed that she is drawn towards "super passionate" people.

Opening up about her "type", the songbird revealed that she's attracted to passionate people who are also good conversationalists.

"I’m always really drawn to people that are super passionate," the 26-year-old pop star, who has previously dated the likes of Barry Keoghan and Shawn Mendes, began.

"Obviously, conversation’s a huge thing for me because I don’t really shut up. But also someone who’s empathetic and good at reading a room and somewhat emotionally mature. I can’t say I’ve always nailed it, but that would be my type," the songbird continued.

She went on to point that she is not particular about the height of her partners as she considers herself "a short girl", meaning she does not worry about the height of potential partners.

The singer - who has also enjoyed success as an actress - quipped: "Short men are tall men to me, and tall men are just tall, tall men to me," she noted.

"It doesn’t really matter, as long as they ignite some sort of fire," Sabrina remarked in conclusion.

These remarks come amid the arrival of Sabrina's new album called Man's Best Friend.