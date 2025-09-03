 
Dwayne Johnson carries 'heavy' weight behind 'The Rock' persona, says Emily Blunt

The 'Devil Wears Prada' actress gushed over The Rock

By
Maliha Javed
|

September 03, 2025

Dwayne Johnson's 'deep' vulnerable side has been revealed by pals and costar Emily Blunt.

In a recent chat with Net-a-Porter the former WWE star's The Smashing Machine's costar gushed over his strong and resilient persona and admitted that he carries an equal soft side.

Emily remarked that it must be "heavy" for Dwayne, who is also known by his ring name The Rock, to carry his perceived persona.

“I’ve always felt this about Dwayne: there’s this well of life experience and pain and struggle and resilience and mental fortitude and deep vulnerability that has never been given space to come out," she told the outlet.

The Devil Wears Prada star continued, "It must be heavy being The Rock; everyone thinks it must be pretty great, but I think it must be heavy, too – and quite a lot to uphold that infrastructure."

Talking about how Rock's recent role in their upcoming movie The Smashing Machine, has given him an opportunity to show his vulnerable side.

“I think this has been life-changing for him," the 42-year-old actress said of Dwayne, who portrayed the role of former UFC fighter Mark Kerr in the biographical movie.

"This is a man who’s never allowed to disappear, and it’s so moving for me as his friend, and as an actor, to watch someone discover what they’re capable of," she praised.

