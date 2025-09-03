Emily Blunt reveals why she always rushes home after filming

Emily Blunt reveals the one role she never skips even during shoot days

Emily Blunt insisted she never misses her kids' bedtime ritual even after long filming days.

In a recent chat with PORTER magazine, The Smashing Machine actress revealed that she always makes sure to reach home timely at night after busy shoot days.

The Devil Wears Prada star noted that the bedtime chats with her kids are her "essential anchor."

"Once my children start to find me repellent, once Mommy doesn't reign supreme, I will do it, but I feel bedtime is this essential anchor," the mom of two told the outlet.

"The 10-minute chats where they tell you everything — you don't want to miss them," she added.

For the unversed, Emily shares daughters, Hazel, 11, and Violet, 9, with her husband John Krasinski.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight back in June, Emily revealed that her daughters were excited for the sequel of the iconic movie The Devil Wears Prada as they would get to visit her on set.

"I think they would quite like to go to set. Just for the fashion. I know, they’re like Mary Schmoppins, this is like Devil Wears Prada. They’re all about it." she told the outlet at the time.