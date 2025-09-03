 
Meghan Markle celebrates her 'beautiful' on her birthday: Photo

Meghan Markle showers love on her mother, Doria Ragland's birthday

Eleen Bukhari
September 03, 2025

Meghan Markle is celebrating her mother’s birthday with a special social media update.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to present a token of love to her mother, Doria Ragland, to mark her special day.

In an adorable clip, Meghan was spotted planting a kiss on her mother’s cheek, as she celebrated her big day.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mom,’ she captioned the post.

This comes as Meghan is told not to accompany husband Prince Harry as he prepares to jet off to the UK in September.

Speaking to the Mirror, a US source said: "For the first time in a long time, there’s a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach. Prince Harry ’s team and the Palace have opened a line of communication, and there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London in September."

