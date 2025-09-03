Sydney Sweeney's ‘casual' bond with Scooter Braun confirmed: Source

Sydney Sweeney dating Scooter Braun? Source

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are reportedly dating ‘casually.’

A source privy to People claimed that the Euphoria star and the music executive are seeing each other.

The pair is said to be "casually hooking up," as the insider confirmed their romance.

Though their romance is still in the intial stages, Sweeney's main focuse is on her career and she is “working hard.”

"Everything is casual,” another source noted.

The tipster continued, “She is living her life and working hard."

The actress, who recently faced online backlash over her controversial jeans ad campaign, broke her engagement to fiancé Jonathan Davino back in January.

The news was first confirmed by TMZ, as one source told the publisher, "Sydney has just ended a relationship and she's doing what women in their 20's do -- she's dating."

The dating rumors first began a couple of months ago when the pair's name was listed as star guests at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding nuptials back in June and the Sweeney and Braun were also spotted together at the ceremony.

The duo has been said to have met at the wedding, though it's unclear when they began dating.

For the unversed, Braun was married to Yael Chen, who parted ways after seven years of marriage on September 2. The former couple also shares three children together.

It is pertinent to mention that Braun and Sweeney have an age gap of 17 years, as Sweeney is 27 years old while the music manager is 44.