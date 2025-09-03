Kim Kardashian opens up about NOT supporting children's homework

Kim Kardashian has revealed her unconventional stance on parenting, declaring that she does not support homework for her children.

The 44-year-old reality star, who shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with ex-husband Kanye West, made the comments while appearing on streamer Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 livestream this week.

According to Daily Mail, Kardashian said, “I don’t believe in homework. Kids are in school for eight hours a day. When they come home, they need to do sports, have a life, spend time with their family. I think homework should be left for in school.”

Moreover, Kardashian appeared on the livestream alongside her son Saint, and the pair took part in lighthearted pranks and games with Cenat.

At one point, the SKIMS founder even shocked the 23-year-old streamer by smashing a prop table behind him during a prank.

However, her comments quickly stirred conversation online. While some parents agreed that children need downtime outside of school hours, others criticized her views as “out of touch.”

Additionally, the remarks come months after Kardashian faced backlash when fans speculated that North, her eldest daughter, was sporting a dermal finger piercing during a family trip to Rome, a claim that has not been confirmed.

As per the outlet, Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian has also drawn scrutiny for her outspoken views on education.

Earlier this year, she was slammed as “out of touch” after suggesting traditional schooling was “dated” and debating whether her children should attend classes at all.

Furthermore, Kardashian’s appearance on Cenat’s stream marked the launch of Mafiathon 3, a 30-day Twitch marathon running until the end of September.