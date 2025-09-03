Kevin Costner remembers 'wonderful human' Graham Greene after his death

Kevin Costner pays heartfelt tribute to late 'Dances with Wolves' co-star Graham Greene

Kevin Costner paid a heartfelt tribute to his Dances with Wolves co-star Graham Greene following his death.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 70-year-old actor remembered his late colleague as someone who "was a master at work and a wonderful human being."

“A few things come to mind when I think of Graham Greene and our time together on Dances With Wolves,” the Yellowstone actor began on Instagram.

Alongside the heartfelt note, Kevin shared a clip from the 1990's Dances with Wolves, the movie that brought the two actors together.

The Horizon: An American Saga actor further penned, “I think of my joy when I heard that his work on the film was recognized with an @theacademy Awards nomination,” the Yellowstone star wrote of his directorial debut."

“And I think of this scene in particular, when he was able to establish so much about the relationship between Dunbar and the natives with so few words," he added.

“I’m grateful to have been witness to this part of his lasting legacy. Rest in peace, Graham,” concluded Kevin.

For those unversed, Graham breathed his last on Monday, September 1, "after a lengthy illness."