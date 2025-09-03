Sabrina Carpenter recalls surprising recording experience of 'Man's Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter expresses gratitude for the success of 'Man's Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about her experience of recording her seventh album, Man’s Best Friend, which was released on August 29, 2025.

Speaking to Interview magazine, the two-times Grammy winner candidly discussed what she has learnt from her previous albums.

"I’ve been doing this for a long time. Sometimes that’s a good thing and sometimes it’s a bad thing, depending on how you look at it. There’s an idea that once you get to a certain point, the pressures on, and then you start to really overthink it,” the 26-year-old singer told the outlet.

Revealing she was not under-pressure while recording her new album, Carpenter said, "I was just like, 'This is no different than when I was making the last album.' Nobody told me I needed to put it out at any date. If I felt inspired, I would just write.”

“You can write and it doesn’t have to be for anything. But if you listen back to it and you go, 'This should be in the world; I want people to hear this,' then that starts to become more real. And that’s kind of what happened," the Please Please Please singer added.

Showing gratitude that her fans like her content, Carpenter noted, "I was so fortunate that people gravitated towards the last album in the way that they did. It actually made me write more because I felt more understood. As long as the songs are honest to me, that’s what’s important."

For those unversed, Man’s Best Friend breaks a major Amazon Music record as the most-streamed pop album globally in 2025 within its 24-hrs and become the biggest female debut of the year on Spotify.