Travis Kelce addresses his engagement to Taylor Swift for the very first time

Travis Kelce finally speaks out about his egangement to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce, the fiancé of Taylor Swift has just shared his very first public comment since the engagement was announced.

The NFL star did this on his podcast New Heights, with his brother Jason Kelce.

A clip of his comment was shared on the podcast’s official X account.

In it the ‘gym teacher’ as Swift affectionately called him in her engagement announcement on Instagram said, “I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts and all the excitement that’s been going on.”

He also tugged at heartstrings in the 27 second clip, before saying, “It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with.”

For those unversed, Travis and the pop sensation have been dating as of 2023, but kept it underwarps for a long time.

On August 26th, 2025 she announced her engagement via an Instagram post that had the caption “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”.



