Jennifer Aniston spills secrets to her glowing skin

By
Web Desk
September 03, 2025

Jennifer Aniston has finally revealed the secrets behind her youthful looks.

In a new interview with Glamour magazine alongside her The Morning Show co-star Marion Cotillard, the 56-year-old actress credited her youthful looks to "optimism" and "positivity."

When Marion complimented her on aging "gracefully," Jennifer thanked her.

“That means so much to me," the Friends star said of Marion's praise. “And I think as far as aging gracefully, I have an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity. Call it youth if you want."

“But I think it all starts with how we love our bodies and love where we are," she added.

Jennifer admitted that she maintains her looks with "facials and lasers and all that good stuff."

“I mean, I’m maintained. I’m not going to just go down and let these gray hairs take over,” said the Golden Globe winner. “It’s perspective and also knowing this is out one body, it’s a mindset."

Recently, in an interview with People magazine, the Murder Mystery star described the drink she makes before her workout each day.

"I drink ARMRA Colostrum first thing in the morning, with room temperature water and a whole lemon squeezed into it," revealed Jennifer.

