Jenna Ortega talks about her relationship with on-screen mom Catherine Zeta Jones

Jenna Ortega gets up close and honest about the relationship she has with her on-screen mother Catherine Zeta Jones

September 03, 2025

Jenna Ortega has just sat down for a chat and gushed over her on-screen mother Catherine Zeta Jones who plays Morticia Addams on the Netflix show Wednesday.

The whole conversation came to light on the same day as the second part of the Wednesday Netflix series dropped.

In her interview with Elle Australia Jenna was quoted saying, “A teenage girl butting heads with her mum – it’s a prerequisite. It’s very common, and Morticia was kind of like my own mother, always coming from a good place but sometimes getting a bit too close. So there was a little bit that came from personal experience.”

Jenna even went as far as to gushs, “Catherine Zeta‑Jones is such an overwhelming and intimate performer; she brings so much out of you. She makes a scene better not even just because you want to match her level but because you can’t help it, you get lost in her eyes.”

“I think a big part of the elaboration [of Wednesday and Morticia’s relationship] was just being able to shoot with Catherine more because she became a series regular this season and we had more screen time.”

“We could flesh out the characters and their dynamic a bit more, and she’s so intelligent and intuitive. We learned a lot from each other,” she also added near the end of her conversation. 

What is pertinent to mention is that fans can expect to see more of the mother-daughter duo in season 3 of the series which has recently been greenlit by the streaming giant.

Production for the upcoming season is set to begin sometime in November of 2025, with a possible release slated for sometime in the early part of 2027.

Even the co-creator and showrunner Alfred Gough spoke out about this at one point.

According to Tudum by Netflix he said, “Television has — and always will be — a team sport. [Co-creator and co-showrunner] Miles [Millar] and I have been doing this long enough to know that shows like this don’t come along every day. It’s such an alchemy of writing, directing, acting, crew, streamer, studio, and fans. We remain grateful and excited to continue this journey and tell these stories with all of our partners.”

