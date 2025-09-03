Kelly Clarkson 'puts on brave face' for talk show, but insiders reveal truth

Kelly Clarkson 'flips the switch' for talk show, but singer's different off camera

Kelly Clarkson has resumed filming her talk show amid the emotional toll from the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Blackstock died of cancer on August 7, leaving Kelly as a single parent to their kids, daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington, 9.

Now, the singer has returned to work but seems "frail and distant," according to an insider.

"She flips the switch when the cameras roll," a studio insider told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who shared it in a Substack post. "The audience gets the big Kelly energy. But the second the lights cut, she’s quiet."

"She’s thinner, more reserved, and keeps to herself," a staff member claimed. "Everyone loves her, but they worry she’s carrying too much."

The show’s crew is worried about the host, who seems to be putting on a brave face as she films season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The new season will have Gloria Estefan as the first guest and will feature lively performances from Kelly.

"When she’s on stage with the band, she’s electric. That magic is still there – it’s what makes the whole machine work," another staff member said.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married from 2013 to 2022.