 
Geo News

Tom Holland on 'fresh' experience on new 'Spider-Man'

Tom Holland explains his experience as he shoots 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

By
Hassan Sohail
|

September 03, 2025

Tom Holland over the moon as he shoots Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Tom Holland over the moon as he shoots 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Recently, photos and clips show Tom Holland on a tank while shooting a scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Sharing his experience, in an interview with AFP, the actor said, "Yesterday, I was on top of a tank driving down the high street in Glasgow, in front of thousands of fans, and it was awesome. It was so incredible, it was exciting, and exhilarating, and it felt fresh."

The 29-year-old, who is the third star to play Peter Parker on the big screen, compared filming for the upcoming movie to his previous stints as the web-slinger.

"I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID," he added. Now, those restrictions are off, which means the return to filming on real locations.

"We shot the entire film on stages. Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations," he noted.

As the shooting is ongoing, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Zendaya as MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned are set to star, along with Sadie Sink, whose role is currently unknown.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be out on July 31, 2026.

Kelly Clarkson 'puts on brave face' for talk show, but insiders reveal truth
Kelly Clarkson 'puts on brave face' for talk show, but insiders reveal truth
Channing Tatum makes shocking confession about his future in Hollywood
Channing Tatum makes shocking confession about his future in Hollywood
Paul Mescal loves 'Lionel'
Paul Mescal loves 'Lionel'
Jenna Ortega talks about her relationship with on-screen mom Catherine Zeta Jones
Jenna Ortega talks about her relationship with on-screen mom Catherine Zeta Jones
Jennifer Aniston spills secrets to her glowing skin
Jennifer Aniston spills secrets to her glowing skin
Sabrina Carpenter recalls surprising recording experience of 'Man's Best Friend'
Sabrina Carpenter recalls surprising recording experience of 'Man's Best Friend'
Travis Kelce addresses his engagement to Taylor Swift for the very first time
Travis Kelce addresses his engagement to Taylor Swift for the very first time
Kevin Costner remembers 'wonderful human' Graham Greene after his death video
Kevin Costner remembers 'wonderful human' Graham Greene after his death