Tom Holland on 'fresh' experience on new 'Spider-Man'

Tom Holland over the moon as he shoots 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Recently, photos and clips show Tom Holland on a tank while shooting a scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.



Sharing his experience, in an interview with AFP, the actor said, "Yesterday, I was on top of a tank driving down the high street in Glasgow, in front of thousands of fans, and it was awesome. It was so incredible, it was exciting, and exhilarating, and it felt fresh."

The 29-year-old, who is the third star to play Peter Parker on the big screen, compared filming for the upcoming movie to his previous stints as the web-slinger.

"I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID," he added. Now, those restrictions are off, which means the return to filming on real locations.

"We shot the entire film on stages. Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations," he noted.

As the shooting is ongoing, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Zendaya as MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned are set to star, along with Sadie Sink, whose role is currently unknown.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be out on July 31, 2026.