Drew Barrymore teases exciting new project

Photo: Drew Barrymore dishes her plan to return to big screen

Drew Barrymore has her eyes on a dream project.

The 50-year-old star, whose last major acting role was in Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, which ended in 2019 after three seasons, made an interesting revelation.

While speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, she teased that there is one collaboration that could tempt her to return, a remake of Death Becomes Her alongside her longtime co-star Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

“Adam knows that I really want to work with him and Jennifer Aniston together. They both know that,” Barrymore said in a clip from her talk show.

For those unversed, originally directed by Robert Zemeckis, Death Becomes Her starred Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis, Goldie Hawn and Isabella Rossellini.

The dark comedy won an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, became a cult classic, and grossed over $149 million worldwide.

“We’ve batted around some ideas. As a joke, we say we’ll make the Three’s Company movie, but I’m really bullish on Death Becomes Her, a remake of that,” she added.

As fans will be aware, Barrymore and Sandler have a beloved rom-com history together, starring opposite one another in 1998's The Wedding Singer, 2004's 50 First Dates and 2014's Blended.