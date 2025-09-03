 
Zombies return in '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple' trailer

September 03, 2025

Ralph Fiennes as Dr. Kelson is battling for survival in the land of zombies and deadly viruses, as Sony released the trailer of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

It is the long-awaited sequel to the post-apocalyptic movie 28 Years Later. Nia DaCosta served as the director while Alex Garland wrote the script.

However, Cillian Murphy, as Jim, the lead star in the original movie, does not feature in the latest film broadly, but rather briefly, according to a report in Variety. He is said to appear more extensively in the third installment.

The flick's logline read, "Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later — but turning that world on its head — Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple."

"In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship — with consequences that could change the world as they know it," the synopsis said.

"And Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape."

"In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival — the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying," it added.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will bow out on January 16, 2026.

