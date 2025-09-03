 
Travis Kelce talks wedding planning with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently announced that they're engaged

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2025

Travis Kelce is discussing wedding planning with his married elder brother, Jason Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is in the excitement phase after getting engaged to Taylor Swift in August.

Talking to his brother in the latest episode of their podcast New Heights, Travis, 35, said he’s still "giddy" about the engagement.

To which Jason remarked, "I cannot wait to hear more of the planning and everything that will take place. Travis, you’re about to embark on the wedding planning phase of a relationship."

"Oh, it’s gonna go crazy," Travis replied. "That is the next step, yeah, I’ve heard about that."

Jason then asked, "Get ready. It is a lot of fun… Have you ever heard Mike Leach talk about planning a wedding?"

The former Eagles player was referring to a 2017 clip in which football coach Leach went on a rant about the wedding planning process, saying, "I’m just telling you, when it comes to marriages, the women lose their mind. Your fiancée’s gonna lose her mind. Your mother-in-law’s gonna lose her mind, your mom’s gonna lose her mind, several of your sisters and female relatives are gonna lose their mind and they’re gonna barrage you with constant questions."

"No, it’s a pretty exciting time, trying to figure out where, dates, all of these things," Jason added. 

Travis and Taylor announced their engagement with an Instagram post on Aug. 26.

