Jack Osbourne slams Roger Waters over ‘pathetic' remarks about late father Ozzy

Jack Osbourne is firing back at Roger Waters after the Pink Floyd co-founder made dismissive comments about his late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

In an interview with The Independent Ink published August 12, Waters said he “couldn’t give a f***” about Black Sabbath and described Ozzy as someone defined by “idiocy and nonsense” on television.

Waters remarked, “Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his whatever state he was in his whole life. We’ll never know, we didn’t, you know?”

Jack responded on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 2, writing, “Hey @rogerwaters. F*** you. How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls--- in the press.”

He added, “My father always thought you were a c*** — thanks for proving him right.” A follow-up post read simply, “#f***rogerwaters.”

According to Daily Mail, Jack’s comments come just days after his sister Kelly Osbourne blasted WWE star Becky Lynch for telling a Birmingham crowd that “the only good thing that came outta here died a month ago”, a jab at Ozzy, who passed away on July 22 at age 76.

Additionally, the rock legend died of cardiac arrest and complications from heart disease and Parkinson’s.

Furthermore, his funeral procession drew thousands of mourners in his hometown of Birmingham before he was laid to rest in Buckinghamshire on July 30.