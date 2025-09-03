Naomi Campbell breaks silence on how 'motherhood changed everything'

Naomi Campbell has opened up about how becoming a mother transformed her life, revealing that her two young children have given her a new perspective on love and strength.

The 55-year-old supermodel, who welcomed a daughter in 2021 and a son in 2023 via surrogate, reflected on her parenting journey while appearing on the cover of Vogue Brazil’s 50th anniversary issue.

Campbell said in the interview, “Oh my goodness, the love is just… it’s indescribable. I thought I knew what love was, but this is on a completely different level. Every single day my daughter and son surprise me, teach me something new about myself.”

She continued, “I didn’t realize I could be even more protective than I already was. But it’s also shown me this softer strength — the kind that comes from taking care of these two little beings who depend on you completely. They’ve changed everything about how I see the world.”

According to Daily Mail, Campbell, who has not publicly shared her children’s names, stunned fans when she announced the birth of her daughter in 2021 and followed with news of her son’s arrival two years later.

Moreover, the fashion icon stressed that her children are her top priority, telling The Times previously, “My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future. They are 110 per cent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school.”

She also expressed concern over younger generations delaying or avoiding parenthood due to financial pressures.

Campbell explained, “I’ve heard a lot of young girls saying that it is too expensive to have children and they may not want them. But I tell them, you will change your mind. You will want to be a mum. It’s worth it. It is so amazing.”