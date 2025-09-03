 
Nicole Scherzinger pays emotional tribute to Liam Payne

Nicole Scherzinger shared an unseen backstage photo of the late Liam Payne from their time filming Netflix’s 'Building The Band' calling the experience a cherished memory

September 03, 2025

Nicole Scherzinger has paid tribute to the late Liam Payne by sharing a never-before-seen backstage photo from their time filming Building The Band.

The One Direction, who tragically died last October at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, appeared in what would be his final TV project as a guest judge on the Netflix series alongside Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, and AJ McLean.

On Tuesday, Scherzinger posted a group photo of herself, Payne, and Rowland smiling together before filming an episode. 

Nicole Scherzinger pays emotional tribute to Liam Payne

She added a white heart emoji above Payne, marking the bittersweet memory. 

The 47-year-old singer also uploaded additional throwback images from the same shoot.

Reflecting on their time together, Scherzinger previously described Payne as “kind and beautiful,” adding that she was “selfishly glad” to have spent that period with him. 

She recalled how dedicated he was to supporting contestants both on and off camera, calling it “lovely to watch him in his element.”

Furthermore, Netflix honored Payne in the debut episode of Building The Band with an emotional tribute, dedicating the series to the late singer and his family.

