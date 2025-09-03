 
Miley Cyrus claims Maxx Morando means a lot to her after 'wrong' choices

Miley Cyrus addressed how the nature of her romance with Maxx Morando is different from past romances

September 03, 2025

Miley Cyrus shares Maxx Morando treats her very well
Miley Cyrus recently gushed over her boyfriend Maxx Morando. 

Opening up about love, family, and learning from past relationships, Miley discussed her previous approach to dating. 

In a candid interview with The Cut on Tuesday, the 32-year-old singer sat down with her mom, Tish, 58, and her sisters Brandi, 38, and Noah, 25, to discuss the lessons that shaped their new approach to dating and relationships.

While reflecting on her dating history, Miley took a subtle jab at her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, describing her previous choices as “wrong.”

Nonetheless, she addressed that she had to try and fail to figure out what works for her. 

“No, I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me,” Miley shared of her current boyfriend, drummer Maxx Morando. 

“I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way, and then I had to learn the right way by myself,” she added.

She also joked about her mother’s early checklist for an ideal partner, noting it was not exactly focused on core values.

“Mom was like, ‘They need to be tall,’” Miley teased, highlighting just how far her priorities have evolved.

