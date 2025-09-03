Travis Kelce talks about ‘excitement' post Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce discusses ‘excitement’ around his engagement to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce just admitted that announcing his engagement to Taylor Swift was “fun.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end got down on one knee for the pop sensation, after two years of dating each other.

Travis has now broken silence for the first time since the news was made public to express his gratitude and appreciation for all the love he and his fiancée have received.

In a preview clip for the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis told his brother and co-host Jason Kelce: "I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts, all the excitement that's been going on.”

"It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with."

Even though there is already an episode of New Heights that has been released since Taylor and Travis’ engagement, it was recorded before the news was announced, so, fans can expect the NFL star to give more insights as the latest episode drops on September 3.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, on August 26, with a joint Instagram post, with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The couple’s relationship became public on September 2023 when the Lover crooner was seen at a Kansas City Chiefs' games, though the two had been dating privately for a few months beforehand.