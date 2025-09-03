Travis Kelce shares key to perfect proposal after dreamy Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce reveals secret to perfect proposal after getting engaged to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is revealing the secret to a perfect proposal after surprising Taylor Swift with a breathtaking garden proposal.

"Man, you've gotta know your gal. You've gotta know your gal or your significant other. You’ve gotta know them,” Travis said on his and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights.

"You can't let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way," he added.

Jason, who has been married to Kylie Kelce since 2018, agreed, saying, "You can’t read about it in a Cosmopolitan magazine and expect they’re gonna know your person. You gotta know your person."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end chimed in, saying, "You might be able to get some ideas from how other people did it."

But Jason disagreed with getting any inspiration from other people’s proposals, saying, “F--- that, f--- those other people.”

"Yeah, I hear you," replied Travis, adding, "It might get the creative juices going."

"I would just say know your partner, know who you're doing it for, and do it for the right reasons, and everything else will be beautiful," he reiterated.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on August 26 via an Instagram post featuring ethereal photos from the flowery proposal. The couple have got engaged nearly two years after they began dating in 2023.