Radiohead breaks seven-year hiatus with UK, Europe tour

Radiohead announces UK, Europe tour

Radiohead are headed to the UK and Europe!

The iconic band will be starting off their 20-date tour on November 4, playing a series of shows in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen, and Berlin, their first since 2018.

Radiohead will kick off their first tour concert at the Movistar Arena in Madrid, on November 4, where they will also play on the 5th, 7th, and 8th.

The Creep hitmakers will then land in Italy to play four nights at the Unipol Arena in Bologna on November 14th, 15th, 17th, and 18th.

As they return to their homeland, UK, they’ve scheduled four shows at London’s O2 Arena on November 21st, 22nd, 24th, and 25th. Then, they head to Copenhagen, Denmark, for four shows at the Royal Arena on December 1st, 2nd, 4th, and 5th.

In a message to fans, the band’s Philip Selway said: “Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us.”

“It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead,” he further added.

News of the tour broke on September 2nd, when fans flocked to Reddit to share flyers that appeared in each of the five European cities that Radiohead are visiting on tour.

Furthermore, earlier this year, Radiohead’s management also hinted that the band would make their comeback to the stage some time soon.