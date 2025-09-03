Emma Myers recalls learning about Lady Gaga's casting in 'Wednesday'

Emma Myers gets candid about Lady Gaga's casting in 'Wednesday'

Emma Myers was totally unaware of Lady Gaga’s casting on Wednesday.

Myers recalled that she found out about the Poker Face hitmaker’s role in the show even after she began filming season 2.

At the Wednesday Graveyard Gala in New York City, she spoke about the surprise and how she anticipated Gaga coming to the set.

"I think it was during filming season 2. I think one day, somebody mentioned it and I was like, 'What?' And they were like, 'Oh, you didn't know?' I was like, 'No, I didn't know,'" the A Minecraft Movie actress recalled.

"I thought somebody would've told me something that big. It was kind of out of nowhere," she added.

Luckily, it was a pleasant surprise, and Myers was "so excited" for Gaga to come to the set that she began counting the days.

"The entire time I was like, 'OK, 10 more days until she gets here,'" she added.

Just like Myers, lead star Jenna Ortega was also surprised: "I had no idea," she said.

"I think I found out maybe the night before and we didn’t know, we didn’t have time to rehearse or understand anything," Ortega shared.

"It was just something that Gaga had reached out, and she just called me. So it was very exciting. [She’s] one of the greatest performers, dare I say of all time," she added.

She gushed over the Alejandro hitmaker and called her a "powerhouse" and "an incomparable force."

"So to be able to sit at a dinner table and do nothing and watch her up close — what a gift," she remarked.

Wednesday season 2 is streaming on Netflix.