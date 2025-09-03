 
Sydney Sweeney not dating anyone exclusively amid Scooter Braun romance rumours: Source

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun first sparked romance rumours at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding

Syeda Zahra Furqan
September 03, 2025

Photo: Sydney Sweeney taking things light as Scooter Braun romance rumours heat up: Source
Sydney Sweeney is reportedly embracing her “single era.” 

While having some fun with music mogul Scooter Braun, a report from Us Weekly declared that the acting sensation is not thinking about the future with Braun.

“It is not serious,” the insider explained, revealing that the Anyone But You actress is “dating around and in her single era without having any pressure.”

The report confirmed a recent PEOPLE article stating the pair is “casually hooking up,” as insiders confirmed their low-key romance.

Though the relationship is still in its early stages, Sweeney remains focused on her career. 

“Everything is casual,” another source added. “She is living her life and working hard.”

Sweeney recently faced online backlash over her controversial jeans ad campaign and broke off her engagement to fiancé Jonathan Davino in January. 

TMZ first reported the split, with a source telling the outlet, “Sydney has just ended a relationship and she's doing what women in their 20s do — she's dating.”

The dating rumors began earlier this summer when Sweeney and Braun were listed as star guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in June and were also spotted together at the ceremony.

