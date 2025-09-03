Drake opens up about ‘culture vulture' label

Drake breaks silence on ‘culture vulture' title

Drake just opened up about how these recent times have been for him.

In a conversation on Bobbi Althoff's Not This Again podcast, the Nokia rapper discussed getting labeled as a "culture vulture," a dig highlighted in Kendrick Lamar's 2024 diss tracks Euphoria and Not Like Us.

Drake expressed his belief that he does "not necessarily” see himself as “part of the problem" in the situation. "I experience a lot of guilt-tripping in my life where people are like, ‘No, this is your fault,’ essentially and my intentions are pure.”

"It’s the same way even in music," the God’s Plan rapper mentioned, adding, "People will be like, ‘Oh, you’re a culture vulture,’ or people will describe the collaborative efforts that I’ve put forth, and the artists that I’ve picked up and lifted up or shined a light on as me taking, you know?"

Drake continued, "They’ll put a negative spin on it and try and tell me that it’s a self-serving thing or whatever, and I think I get really sensitive about that."

It is pertinent to mention that after the Canadian star released his track Like That, it sparked a rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, with him throwing shade at Drake with 2024’s Euphoria.

Lamar referred to Drake on the song as "a master manipulator and a habitual liar" taking aim at his rap skills: "You not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of bеing accepted."

One month later, the iconic Grammy winner released his hit Not Like Us, with Kendrick Lamar marking the final say and Drake going quiet with respect to feud.