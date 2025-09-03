Scooter Braun likes Sydney Sweeney as romance heats up: Source

Photo: Scooter Braun intentionally pursuing Sydney Sweeney: Source

Sydney Sweeney is casually dating Scooter Braun, but the music mogul has reportedly become genuinely interested in her.

Giving deeper insights into their rumoured relationship, a source told Us Weekly that Braun has been really intentional towards Sydney from the start.

A source tipped, “Scooter likes [Sydney] and has been pursuing her” after the pair were first spotted strolling through Italy in June before both attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s star-studded wedding.

Rumors of Sweeney and Braun’s romance first swirled earlier this summer when the pair were listed as star guests at Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding and were later spotted together at the ceremony.

The 44-year-old music mogul and the Anyone But You actress “became close” after Bezos’ lavish nuptials, the insider added.

Reportedly, “they hung out that whole weekend and had a lot of fun."

"They have been texting since and have seen each other a few times,” the insider even addressed.

As fans will be aware, Sydney's love life has been bumpy lately as she called off her engagement to fiancé Jonathan Davino in January.

TMZ first confirmed the split, with a source telling the outlet, “Sydney has just ended a relationship and she's doing what women in their 20s do — she's dating.”

Meanwhile, she has also faced online backlash over a controversial jeans ad campaign.