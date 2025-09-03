Hilaria Baldwin makes huge career decision

 
Hilaria Baldwin is the wife of Alec Baldwin, who was involved in the fatal shooting on the set of 'Rust'

Web Desk
September 03, 2025

Hilaria Baldwin will be appearing as a contestant on 2025’s Dancing With the Stars (DWTS).

The yoga instructor, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, sparked speculation about her next move as she began posting dance videos on her social media platform.

She then confirmed her participation on Wednesday and told USA TODAY, "It's a kind of mystical journey that got me here. I was just having fun. And I've been part of this world for only about a week-and-a-half."

Hilaria explained that her husband, who was embroiled in a tough legal battle after involvement in the fatal shooting that happened on the set of the film, Rust, urged her for years to reach out to DWTS.

"I didn't know if I belonged in this space," she mentioned, adding, "For years, I've been saying, 'I've got a lot of experience. Is that a problem?' Apparently, it's not."

Additionally, Hilaria also admitted that her body has changed quite a bit ever since she broke her hip, that ended her dancing career 16 years ago.

"I closed the door on that part of my life. I started focusing on yoga, met Alec and we started having kids. My body is different now,” she confessed.

While she’ll be filming the series, with dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, she’ll be bringing Alec as well as her seven children to Los Angeles with her as well.

Dancing With the Stars will see Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro return co-hosts, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough coming back as judges, with its first episode launching on September 16, 2025. 

