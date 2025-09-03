Bruce Willis' family takes tough decision in dementia journey

Emma Heming Willis reveals tough decision in Bruce Willis’ dementia journey

Emma Heming Willis is a part and parcel of Bruce Willis’s dementia journey. During this time, she has faced many challenges and tough decisions.



One of the difficulties the British star shared that she faced was in shifting the Die Hard actor into a new home to meet the latter's specific needs, including a quiet and comfortable space with round-the-clock care.



"It was the hardest thing," the 49-year-old told People, adding, it requires a calm and serene atmosphere."

She continued, "We have two young children, and it was just important that they had a home that supported their needs and that Bruce could have a place that supported his needs."

"The kids can have playdates and sleepovers [again] and not have to walk around tiptoeing," the model noted.

Now, they have settled in the separate home, Emma shared, "Everything just feels a lot calmer, more at ease now."

Similarly, Emma also addressed the decision in a post on Instagram, which she first shared on the ABC News special Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey.

"What I knew is that by sharing some of our intimate information that we would see these two camps. It would be people with an opinion versus people with an actual experience," she said.

The 47-year-old added, "People with an opinion [are quick to judge] the caregiver" in situations like hers and Bruce's.

Emma, who previously rallied for caregivers' rights, said, "That is what caregivers are up against ... Judgement from others and criticism from others."

Meanwhile, Bruce's family publicly shared that the star had been diagnosed with aphasia in 2022.