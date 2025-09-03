Taylor Swift ‘welcome at any time' to headline Super Bowl

Taylor Swift ‘welcome’ by NFL chief to headline Super Bowl

Taylor Swift is more than “welcome” to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, as per NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

It is pertinent to mention that the pop sensation’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is one of the main NFL star player for the Kansas City Chiefs.

During an appearance on Today on September 3rd, Goodell was asked if Swift had a chance of performing at the Super Bowl in the future, to which he replied, “We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent and obviously, she would be welcome at any time.”

When asked if there was a show already being planned with the Lover singer, about which the NFL chief remained confidential and said, “I can’t tell you anything about that. It’s a maybe.”

He then revealed that he’s “waiting on my friend Jay-Z” to deal with the booking of the 2026 Super Bowl headliner.

Even though Swift has never publicly spoken of wanting to headline the Super Bowl, she did joke once, in reference to being seen in the Kansas City Chiefs matches a lot, on the New Heights podcast.

“As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast. And we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me,” she quirkily mentioned.

Last year’s Super Bowl halftime show was headlined by Kendrick Lamar with SZA and Serena Williams making appearances on the stage.

Other headliners since the NFL’s partnership with Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s company, include Dr Dre, Usher, Rihanna, and The Weeknd.

Super Bowl LX is set to be held on February 6th, 2025, at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.