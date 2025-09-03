James Gunn announces 'Superman 2' to release in 2027

James Gunn announces 'Superman' follow-up in 2027

Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and a journalist at the Daily Planet, along with Lex Luthor, are set to return in Superman: Man of Tomorrow on July 9, 2027.



Director James Gunn announced the news in a post on social media, showing a sketch of Superman and Lex Luthor in a Warsuit — signaling that the follow-up, similar to the original movie, will centre on the duo’s rivalry.

It’s worth noting that James earlier refrained from calling the upcoming movie a straight sequel.

"What I'm working on is in some way…I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes," he told EW. "But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily."

The announcement follows the filmmaker's previous statement indicating he is working on Superman's new movie. "We’re scheduling it now. I’m totally done with the treatment. My treatments are incredibly intense. They’re not regular treatments."

"They’re 60-page treatments with dialogue and everything. And so, now I’m just turning that into a script. We’re planning out when we’re going to shoot that. It’s going to be much sooner rather than later," he told Collider.

In the meantime, Superman raked in over $600 million at the global box office, giving a boost to the new DCU.