Victoria Beckham opens up about ‘self conscious' struggle

Victoria Beckham unveils relatable struggle with ‘bad acne'

Victoria Beckham just revealed that she struggled with “bad acne and feeling self conscious.”

On a video posted to her Instagram account, the 51-year-old fashion icon opened up about liking “natural” make-up looks since she has always “struggled with my skin” and so is “careful” what products she uses.

Victoria has remained rather vocal about her insecurity, which is having “problematic” skin, having suffered from acne during her teen ages and then struggling to find fame while have skin issues.

Now, sat in a white dressing gown with her wrapped up in a hair matching towel, the Spice Girl alum gave fans a glimpse into her makeup routine.

After priming her skin she applied the Victoria Beckham Foundation Drops TFC8 in the areas she wanted and then blended it with her hands.

“I like something that isn't going to sit in my fine lines, there is nothing worse than having a foundation that sits in your creases,” Victoria said, adding, “I like to keep my skin looking like skin and see it through the foundation, I like flawless skin.”

The singer turned fashionista mentioned: “I've been very open about how I've struggled with my skin, so I'm careful I don't use anything that will irritated it. I've been so self conscious with bad acne so this formula is so good and I have a lot of sun damage and it blurs that and filters that too.”

“I get a beautiful shine from the product. I don't like feeling like my skin is super tight, I'm super specific about a foundation and I am obsessed with it,” she added.

“It looks so natural but the perfect amount of coverage,” Victoria Beckham concluded.