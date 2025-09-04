Sabrina Carpenter on 'Man's Best Friend' making cause

Sabrina Carpenter gets candid about 'Man's Best Friend' experience

Man's Best Friend is the latest album by Sabrina Carpenter, who said it was born out of her emotional experiences that she wants to share with her fans.



In a chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the Nonsense hitmaker further described that feeling, saying she had a "newer heartbreak experience."

This inspired the 26-year-old to make her seventh studio album. "I think I came out of a sad situation, a lot less bitter than I intended or expected to."

"With a little bit more of the like, you know what? There's two people involved, and this is part of growing up," Sabrina continued, adding that she doesn't "want to be enemies with people that I loved."

"I think obviously it depends on what happens and what goes down and how much you feel like you can truly trust that person," the Please Please Please singer noted.

Despite the breakup, Sabrina said she did not let it affect her so much, noting that the Feather hitmaker had changed her mindset.

The music "feels very reflective of this time in my life where you don't really have a lot of time to sort of mope and weep."

She continued, "You kind of just got to get back out there, and not even in a dating way, not even in a romantic way."

"But just get back out there in terms of if you're staying inside and you're thinking about how everything's going wrong, everything's going to go wrong and you're going to be inside," the Work It star noted.

It's unclear with whom Sabrina recently broke up, although she had dating rumours with Barry Keoghan.

However, an insider previously told People in December 2024 that they had "taken a break" from their romance.