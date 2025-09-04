Taylor Swift fiance Travis Kelce gives tips on 'knowing your girl'

Travis Kelce is opening up about his initial plans on proposing to his girlfriend.

The NFL star admits that he always wanted to make a grand gesture for the special moment days after her proposed to American sweetheart, Taylor Swift.

“I once thought I would do it on water,” Travis shared on New Heights podcast.

“Man, you've gotta know your gal. You've gotta know your gal or your significant other. You’ve gotta know them,” Travis responded over ideas for proposing.

“You can't let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way.”

He continued: “I would just say know your partner, know who you're doing it for and do it for the right reasons and everything else will be beautiful.”

Speaking further on the podcast, Travis continued: “I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on. It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with."