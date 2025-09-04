 
Travis Kelce paid great attention to 'timing' in romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce decided he wanted to tie the knot with Taylor Swift at the start of their relationship

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2025

Travis Kelce had certain plans to tie the knot with Taylor Swift very early on their relationship.

The NFL player, who recently announced that he has poised up the big question to Swift, saw the relationship taking a next turn soon.

An insider tells Page Six: “He knew that he wanted to marry her. [The date] was just a matter of when the timing was right,” the insider shares. “It was less about the significance of the time and [more about] when he could actually do it in between her tour and his season.”

This comes as Travis tells New Heights podcast: “Man, you've gotta know your gal. You've gotta know your gal or your significant other.

“You’ve gotta know them,” Travis responded over ideas for proposing.

“You can't let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way.”

He continued: “I would just say know your partner, know who you're doing it for and do it for the right reasons and everything else will be beautiful.”

