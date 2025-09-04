Reese Witherspoon drops bold take on AI's role in Hollywood future

Reese Witherspoon hints at what AI could mean for creativity in film

Reese Witherspoon insisted that creativity will 'always matter' in the artificial intelligence era.

In a recent interview with Glamour, while promoting the next season of The Morning Show, the actress shared her stance on use of AI in filmmaking, urging women to embrace it.

However, critics blasted her calling her "Hollywood elitist" who can cash it in while others lose their jobs.

"It’s so, so important that women are involved in AI because it will be the future of filmmaking. And you can be sad and lament it all you want, but the change is here,” Reese told the outlet.

"It will never be a lack of creativity and ingenuity and actual physical manual building of things," she continued.

The Legally Blonde star added, "It might diminish, but it’s always going to be of the highest importance in art and in expression of self."

The actress came under backlash over her remarks on pushing AI in filmmaking which might risk jobs of ordinary writers, actors and crew members.

"Reese Witherspoon’s all-in on AI in filmmaking smells like a power grab by Hollywood elites, sidelining regular creatives while she pushes for women to dominate a tech boys’ club," one critic said on X, via DailyMail.

While a second slammed her for not thinking about her fellow creatives, "With respect, I feel like it's really easy to say this when you own a production company and won't see your job vanish while your creative colleagues are thrown out on their asses for an algorithm recycling the last century of cinema."

"Ohhh so AI’s cool — but only if Hollywood elites are the ones in charge? Got it," a third sarcastically commented.