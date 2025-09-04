Cardi B reveals what truly made her 'real woman'

Cardi B admits one sacrifice she’ll never complain about

Cardi B called kids her biggest "sacrifice," admitting being the sole "provider" for them.

The 32-year-old rapper made an appearance on Billboard's cover story and revealed how motherhood shaped her.

Cardi, who shares three kids: daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 11 months, and son Wave, 3, with estranged husband Offset, confessed that motherhood gave her "maturity."



"It turned me into a real woman. I was like, 'What makes a woman? Her body? Her cooking?' It's her maturity and her thinking," Cardi told the outlet.

She noted that if she didn't have kids, she wouldn't have "sacrificed so much".

The proud mom of three went on to say, "This summer, I haven't even put my feet in a pool. I do everything for my kids. I'm the only provider and you know what? Ain't no complaining about it. I love them so much and they ground me."

Admitting the workload sometimes feels exhausting to her, but in the end this all worth it.

"If you think when you get rich you're going to stop working, you're never going to stop working. My mom used to be a freakin' cashier and she used to work every single day," Cardi recalled

"To this day, I still talk about how hard my mom worked. I had a very rough childhood, but my mom always made sure we ain't go to no shelter," she added.

For the unversed, Cardi, who tied the knot with Offset in 2017, first filed for divorce in 2020, but the pair reconciled.

Cardi filed for divorce again in July 2024.