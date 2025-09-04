Sophie Turner's role in 'Tomb Raider' series confirmed

Sophie Turner bags role in Prime Video's series

Sophie Turner is confirmed to play Lara Croft in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Tomb Raider series.

The long-rumoured casting was confirmed this week, with Turner set to play the iconic adventurer in the live-action adaptation co-created by Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Jonathan Van Tulleken will also serve as director and executive producer.

Rumors had swirled earlier this year that the project might be shelved amid leadership changes at Amazon. But with the franchise’s massive cultural cachet — and the streamer’s recent success with its Fallout adaptation — Tomb Raider was seen as a strong bet to move forward.

Turner shared her own excitement, acknowledging the legacy of the role. “I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft. She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many — and I am giving everything I’ve got,” the actress said.

“They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina [Jolie] and Alicia [Vikander], but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking,”

Turner added of the Tomb Raider franchise that began as a video game series in 1996.