Sydney Sweeney 'intrigued' by Scooter Braun's charm amid romance rumors: Source

Sydney Sweeney enjoys Scooter Braun’s attention amid romance rumors: Source

Sydney Sweeney is "not looking to get wrapped up" as she is keeping Scooter Braun fling "casual."

A source privy to People revealed the Euphoria star enjoys the former music executive's attention but he’s "not her type."

Insiders reported to the outlet that the new pair in the industry enjoyed quality time together on Labor Day weekend at Lake Tahoe in California.

The Anyone But You star and the entrepreneur are meeting "to get to know one another," a tipster revealed.

Braun loves "spending time with her" currently "seeing where things go.”

Sources also revealed that the pair's "casual romance" began months before the rumors sparked weeks ago.

The sources further claimed that Sweeney and a “very attentive” Braun had “something going on already” before they joined the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in June.

"They hung out in Italy for the Bezos wedding,” the tattler noted. “Syd was intrigued — Scooter's a charmer. He's confident, but also sweet and very attentive.”

However, after the 27-year-old actress's recent split from ex fiance Jonathan Davino, she is “not looking to get wrapped up in another relationship” at the moment, the tipster revealed.

“She's been clear about her goals for this year — it's all about her career,” the bird chirped. “She's ambitious and very focused. She wants to make the most of every work opportunity that comes her way."