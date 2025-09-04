 
Geo News

Justin Bieber reveals deeper meaning behind his new fashion brand 'Skylrk'

Justin Bieber admitted Skylrk was born from 'intimate relationships'

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2025

Justin Bieber links his fashion brand Skylrk to THIS surprising source of inspiration
Justin Bieber links his fashion brand Skylrk to THIS surprising source of inspiration

Justin Bieber tugged at some heartstrings with revelation that his new brand Skylrk is built on "love and connection."

The Baby singer took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, September 3, to share a reflection on his fashion brand, whose footwear sold out within 24 hours after its first drop.

"I would love to say @skylrk is a result of all of our hard work and intentionality," he began.

"But if I'm honest," Bieber continued, "I think this company is just a reflection of my intimate relationships."

"Where we seek to understand each other sensitive to what each other is going through," he noted.

Bieber went on to share his motto behind his brand, adding, "People love to separate work life and love life I believe there's one life And it's a love life."

"This company is built out of love, connection, honor and respect. Cultivating intimate relationships," the pop sensation remarked.

"Not favor for a favor," he concluded.

Sophie Turner's role in 'Tomb Raider' series confirmed
Sophie Turner's role in 'Tomb Raider' series confirmed
Cardi B gushes over beau Stefon Diggs
Cardi B gushes over beau Stefon Diggs
Sabrina Carpenter on 'Man's Best Friend' making cause
Sabrina Carpenter on 'Man's Best Friend' making cause
Josh Allen makes surprising confession about wife Hailee Steinfeld's talent
Josh Allen makes surprising confession about wife Hailee Steinfeld's talent
Jimmy Kimmel gets honest about leaving the US
Jimmy Kimmel gets honest about leaving the US
Victoria Beckham opens up about ‘self conscious' struggle
Victoria Beckham opens up about ‘self conscious' struggle
Travis Kelce paid great attention to 'timing' in romance with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce paid great attention to 'timing' in romance with Taylor Swift
Sabrina Carpenter reveals how she feels ‘so good' amid ‘insufferable' hate
Sabrina Carpenter reveals how she feels ‘so good' amid ‘insufferable' hate