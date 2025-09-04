Justin Bieber reveals deeper meaning behind his new fashion brand 'Skylrk'

Justin Bieber links his fashion brand Skylrk to THIS surprising source of inspiration

Justin Bieber tugged at some heartstrings with revelation that his new brand Skylrk is built on "love and connection."

The Baby singer took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, September 3, to share a reflection on his fashion brand, whose footwear sold out within 24 hours after its first drop.

"I would love to say @skylrk is a result of all of our hard work and intentionality," he began.

"But if I'm honest," Bieber continued, "I think this company is just a reflection of my intimate relationships."

"Where we seek to understand each other sensitive to what each other is going through," he noted.

Bieber went on to share his motto behind his brand, adding, "People love to separate work life and love life I believe there's one life And it's a love life."

"This company is built out of love, connection, honor and respect. Cultivating intimate relationships," the pop sensation remarked.

"Not favor for a favor," he concluded.