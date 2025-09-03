 
Jennifer Aniston reveals one thing that still makes her nervous

Jennifer Aniston confessed she 'hall-monitors' herself after years of scrutiny

September 03, 2025

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her anxiety, admitting public speaking "overwhelms" her.

In a recent chat with Glamour, the Friends alum made a surprising confession that red carpets leave her "overwhelmed," even after years of fame.

One of the reasons for her public speaking anxiety is having her "words twisted and taken out of context."

"So I find myself almost hall-monitoring myself in a weird way. In the past, journalism used to be gnarly and they wanted to just get you and find something that they can then run forever. But whatever. You get to a place in life where none of it really matters at the end of the day," she told the publisher for the September cover story.

"It overwhelms me," she shared on why she does not attend the Met Gala, noting, "It’s the getting ready, the putting on the dress. I’m a 'jeans and flip-flops and tank top' kind of girl."

"I love dressing up too, but for me it’s a mental game of…'Let’s get dressed up, put on a fancy dress, makeup, get your hair all ‘purdy’ and go sit in a big room with your peers,” she remarked.

"[And yes,] everyone’s there to celebrate each other and have some fun, but I get nervous. I even get a little anxious about public speaking, especially over the years of having your words twisted and taken out of context."

