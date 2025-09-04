Paris Jackson shuts down claims she helped Michael Jackson's biopic

Paris Jackson pushes back on claims she aided Michael biopic

Paris Jackson is pushing back against claims that she helped with the upcoming Michael Jackson's biopic.

The 27-year-old daughter of the late pop icon responded after Sing Sing actor Colman Domingo, who plays Joe Jackson, said Paris and her brother Prince were “very helpful” to the film.

She took to her Instagram on September 3, penned down, "Don’t be telling people I was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie I had zero percent involvement in lol that is so weird."

She added, “I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest/didn’t sit right with me and when they didn’t address it I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys not my circus. God bless and godspeed.”

In a series of videos, Paris explained further: “I’m gonna say this and then I’ll…leave it alone because it seems like there’s been a lot of responses to the thing that I posted earlier, just like clarifying that I wasn’t involved at all, aside from giving feedback on the first draft and then getting the feedback that, ‘yeah, we’re not actually going to address your notes at all.’ And I was like, alright, like, f*** me, um…so I just like butted out. I’ve left it alone. It’s not my project. They’re gonna make whatever they’re gonna make.”

She added, “A big reason why I haven’t said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys are gonna be happy with it. Like, a big section. The film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy and they’re gonna be happy with it.”