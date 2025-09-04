 
Taylor Swift to get this year's Super Bowl halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar headlined the last Super Bowl halftime LIX in New Orleans in February

September 04, 2025

Taylor Swift makes potential Super Bowl halftime performers

Taylor Swift may take the stage for the next Super Bowl halftime.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell fueled speculation this week when asked if Swift might headline the next Super Bowl halftime show.

"We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time," Goodell said Wednesday on NBC’s Today

However, he kept things vague when pressed by host Savannah Guthrie on whether Swift was “in the works.” “I can’t tell you anything about that… It’s a maybe.”

Goodell added that the final decision rests with Jay-Z, who has overseen halftime show bookings through Roc Nation. “I’m waiting on my friend Jay-Z. It’s in his hands. I’m waiting for the smoke to come out,” he joked.

The commissioner also revealed he’s a fan himself. “I’m definitely a Swiftie. A few Swifties at home.”

Kendrick Lamar was the last to perform at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in February, while Usher, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez performed in the past four editions.

This season’s Super Bowl will take place in San Francisco, with Swift’s footballer fiancé, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs pushing for a fourth straight appearance.

