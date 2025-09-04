Lady Gaga postpones Miami concert minutes before showtime

Lady Gaga abruptly cancels Miami show before start time

Lady Gaga took a medical leave on Wednesday only minutes before her Miami show was to start.

The Grammy winner, 39, announced the sudden cancellation via Instagram Stories, revealing that her voice had been “extremely strained” during rehearsals and warmups.

"Hi everyone, I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight’s show in Miami," she posted to Instagram Stories.

The A Star Is Born singer and actress added that both her doctor and vocal coach urged her not to perform due to the risk of lasting damage.

“It was a hard and agonizing decision, but I cannot risk permanent harm to my vocal cords,” she said.

Her concert was scheduled to be held at Kaseya Center, and the venue confirmed her cancellation in a social media post.

“Unfortunately, tonight's performance of the mayhem ball has been postponed," the venue wrote on its Instagram account, adding, "During her warmup tonight lady gaga experienced significant vocal strain and has been advised by her ent not to perform."

The venue also shared that "information on the rescheduled date and the process for refunds will be issued soon."