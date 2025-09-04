Jack Osbourne recalls moment he learned his dad Ozzy died

Jack Osbourne reveals how he learned of dad Ozzy's death

Jack Osbourne couldn't contain his emotions as he reflected on the exact moment he learned his dad, Ozzy Osbourne, had died.

In a new YouTube video posted on Wednesday, the media personality revealed that a person who had worked for his family for 30 years shared the sad news with him.

"My father passed away around 10am in the morning UK time, I was in Los Angeles, I had been back for about a week," said Jack.

"After his show, I stuck around for a week with my kids and hung out at the family house in England and it was awesome, my dad was in an amazing mood," he continued.

"It was a lot of fun and looking back now and I am so grateful for that time," shared Jack. "My dad was great, he was happy."

Recalling the moment he learned his father died, the 39-year-old said, "I woke up in Los Angeles to a knock on my house door at around 3.45am in the morning."

Jack further said, "Someone who has worked for my family for about 30 years now was knocking on my door and when I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I knew something bad had happened."

"I was informed that my father had passed," he added.

Jack added that he immediately booked a flight back to England to be with the rest of his family after the tragic news.

For those unversed, Ozzy passed away on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76. The singer was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.