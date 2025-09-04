Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos considering new dog after Shih Tzu's euthanasia

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos ready for new dog after shih tzu's death

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are "considering" adopting a dog after the death of their Shih Tzu, Chewie.

The Live hosts made the decision to humanely euthanise 17-year-old Chewie in February 2025 after her health began to deteriorate rapidly.

Ripa, 54, recently told People Magazine ahead of the 38th season of Live that she and Consuelos are “considering” adopting again. The pet would join their current dog, Lena, a Maltese/Shih Tzu mix they adopted in 2020.

“We’re looking to maybe get Lena … a sibling,” Ripa shared, though she admitted they are still grieving. “We’re still not over the loss of our dog. I don’t think we ever will be, frankly. But we definitely are considering a sibling.”

Consuelos added that finding the right rescue is important, particularly since size matters for their travel lifestyle. “Any dog we get has to be small enough to fit in the seat in front of us on a plane.”

Ripa and Consuelos previously explained that they only chose to humanely euthanise their beloved white and brown Shih Tzu after she "had stopped eating for a couple of days and had been eating less and less for the past few weeks."

"She was extremely dehydrated and had some neurological stuff going down," Consuelos said of the late pup, whom Ripa first met during an adoption segment on Live.

"And you think, 'Okay, I'm doing the right thing, this is going to be not easy.' It's probably one of the toughest things we've had to do as a married couple."

"If it wasn't for this show, we wouldn't know Chewie," Consuelos said elsewhere during the episode. He also added that the late dog "grew up with" the couple's three kids: Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.